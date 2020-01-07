Vicky Kaushal shares trailer of 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' series

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The much anticipated Amazon Original Series 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' trailer starring Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal and debutant Sharvari, saw the light of the day on Tuesday.

Vicky Kaushal shared the trailer video on social media.

Showing the brotherly affection, Vicky shared the link of the trailer on his Instagram stories, followed by two posters of the war series, one featuring his brother Sunny while the other saw Sharvari.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kabir Khan, the series marks the digital debut of Sunny Kaushal and the acting debut of Sharvari in lead roles, alongside Rohit Choudhary, Karanvir Malhotra, MK Raina, R Badree, TJ Bhanu, and Shruti Seth.

Clocking in at two-minutes and fifty-seconds, the trailer video is a fine flavored mixture of battle, war, high dose of patriotism and a little blossoming of affection between the lead actors.

The war epic traces the story of those brave soldiers from the Indian National Army (INA) who marched towards the capital, with the war cry 'Challo Dilli', to win back their country from the British. It narrates the journey of the extraordinary young brave men and women who fought against the British for India's Independence.

The Amazon Original Series based on true stories is set to release for public viewing on January 24. (ANI)

