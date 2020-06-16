Victoria Beckham says that her tight clothes were 'a sign of insecurity'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 16 (ANI): English Fashion designer Victoria Beckham is reflecting on how her chic style has changed over the years.

According to Page Six, the 46-year-old fashion designer said that she has never worked with a stylist in her personal life, but she's definitely changed what looks she gravitates towards in a major way.

The former Spice Girl told The Guardian, "I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed. Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted."

She continued, "My confidence has definitely grown as I've got older. I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don't feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress."

While the Posh Spice was known for barely-there minidresses and sky-high heels, she is more drawn to wide-leg pants and stylish sneakers these days, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The wife of footballer David Beckham said, "I'd love to say my lockdown look has been all about a vintage kaftan, but that's not the case."

She explained that her daily wardrobe consists of "definitely no heels" with jeans and an old T-shirt or sweater. "I'm not quite at the elasticated waistband stage yet -- I still want to feel good about myself," added Victoria. (ANI)

