Valentina Sampaio, transgender model hired by Victoria Secret (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Valentina Sampaio, transgender model hired by Victoria Secret (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Victoria Secret hires first-ever transgender model, Reports

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American beauty brand Victoria Secret has reportedly hired a transgender model, Valentina Sampaio for their fashion show, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The Brazilian model shared a picture on Instagram from the sets of a photoshoot for the "VS Pink" sub-brand. "Backstage click," she captioned the picture , where she could be seen in a white bathrobe.
Fellow Brazilian Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro, also tweeted in congratulating Sampaio. Ribeiro said that she was "so happy" for Sampaio. "First transgender to shoot with Vs."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sampaio has already made progress in the fashion industry, as she was the first transgender model to grace the cover of Vogue Paris in 2017.
News of Sampaio joining the brand comes less than a year after the lingerie company faced backlash after an executive commented about transgender people walking in its annual fashion show in an interview with Vogue as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brand, was asked to elaborate on the statement that why the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show does not include transgender or plus-size models for ramp walk.
In his response, Razek said that trans and plus-size women do not symbolise "fantasy" that the lingerie brand is trying to sell.
"Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy," he told the publication and as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is," he added.
Razek also said that he along with the brand team had previously thought of casting trans and plus-size models but ultimately they decided to drop the plan.
A day after Razek's comments ignited public scrutiny, Victoria's Secret shared an apology via Twitter. "My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive," he said in a statement.
"I apologize. To be clear, we would absolutely cast a transgender model for the show."
He added, "We've had transgender models come to castings... And like many others, they didn't make it... But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:30 IST

This is how Ajay Devgn showered love on wife Kajol's birthday

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Kajol who turned 45 on Monday received a backhanded compliment from hubby Ajay on her special day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:29 IST

Kim Kardashian calls Met Gala more 'nerve-wracking' experience...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she was more nervous about making an appearance at Met Gala 2019 than she was during her wedding with Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:14 IST

Nick Jonas shares picture from rehearsals ahead of 'Happiness...

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): An excited Nick Jonas who is keen to kick start his 'Happiness Begins' tour in Miami is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the big show.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:04 IST

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not married

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have refuted reports that they are married.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:56 IST

Prince Charles offered role in upcoming James Bond movie

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Britain's Prince Charles has been offered a royal role in the upcoming James Bond film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:07 IST

Brody Jenner enjoys single life in Las Vegas after split with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Brody Jenner who recently parted ways with partner Kaitlyn Carter, was seen partying and hanging out with friends in a club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:36 IST

Aaron Carter, Lina Valentina call it quits after nearly 1 year of dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Singer Aaron Carter has split from girlfriend Lina Valentina after dating for almost a year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:11 IST

Jenelle Evans, David Eason celebrate as son turns 10

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): It was celebration time for star Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason as Evan's son Jace turned 10. 

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:48 IST

Look who Rishi and Neetu Kapoor 'bumped' into on streets of New York!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is counting his days to return to India post his treatment, bumped into Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha on the streets of New York.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:28 IST

Miranda Lambert's hubby Brendan McLoughlin can grill like a Southerner

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Newlyweds Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin seem to have a great time together!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:04 IST

Heidi Klum ties knot with Tom Kaulitz for second time

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Supermodel Heidi Klum has remarried Tom Kaulitz and epitomised beauty in her stunning wedding gown on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:55 IST

Karisma Kapoor recalls her 'iconic' Bollywood friendship

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): Nostalgia is sure to hit you and send you down the memory lane with Karisma Kapoor's take on World Friendship Day!

Read More
iocl