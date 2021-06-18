Victoria's Secret hires Priyanka Chopra, 6 others in major rebranding bid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): American lingerie giant Victoria's Secret on Friday signed a new roster of female brand representatives that includes actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to replace its supermodels (or Angels as they were called), and focus on women empowerment, giving a platform to female athletes, activists and entrepreneurs.

Victoria's Secret announced the creation of two new partnerships, designed to positively impact the lives of women. The brand's previous campaigns had come under scrutiny for their embodiment of male fantasy over an accurate representation of what women seek in undergarments. The new partnerships are 'The VS Collective' and 'The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers'.

Chopra, being one of the founding members of both the partnerships will be leading this drive to positive change. She and six other new brand ambassadors called the 'VS Collective' will model for Victoria's Secret products, advise the brand and promote it on social media.

Announcing her collaboration with the brand, Priyanka posted on her Instagram handle, "Representation matters. It's crucial for us to show EVERYONE all over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business, this is exactly what I intend to do."

She added, "It's been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday's announcement. It's fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world's most iconic brands. I'm so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change."

"Ps: thank you to my dream team for always thinking big with me. For going on the wild rides I want to embark upon. And for fighting the big fights! Love u and am especially proud of u on this one!" Priyanka concluded the post.





Besides Chopra, the roster comprises American soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, 17-year-old Chinese American freestyle skier, and soon-to-be Olympian Eileen Gu, 29-year-old biracial model and inclusivity advocate Paloma Elsesser, photographer and Los Angeles-based media personality Amanda de Cadenet and South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech.

"At Victoria's Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world's biggest and best advocate for women. This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it's a shift that we embrace from our core. These new initiatives are just the beginning. We are energized and humbled by the work ahead of us," said Martin Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Victoria's Secret.

Talking about 'The VS Collective' partnership, Martha Pease, Chief Marketing Officer, Victoria's Secret, said, "With the VS Collective, we are creating a platform that will build new, deeper relationships with all women. Through a series of collaborations, business partnerships and cause-related initiatives, we're bringing new dimensions to our brand experience. In marrying our new partners' energy, creativity and perspectives with our network and scale we can transform how we connect with and show up for women."

Among the first initiatives, the founding members of 'The VS Collective' will share their stories in a 10-episode recurring podcast hosted by award-winning broadcaster, Amanda de Cadenet. Each episode will showcase the remarkable experiences and perspectives of a member of the Collective, as well as reveal further details of their partnership with the brand.

Furthering on their mission, 'The VS Global Fund for Women's Cancers' with longstanding partner, Pelotonia. will fund innovative research projects aimed at progressing treatments and cures for women's cancers and investing in the next generation of women scientists who represent the diverse population they serve.

Through the partnership, Victoria's Secret will grant and award at least USD 5 million annually to examine and address racial and gender inequities and unlock new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women. Annual grants will be awarded to individual scientists or research "dream teams" who are collaborating across institutions. The brand will be joining forces with Stella during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. She will bring her experience, perspective, energy and voice to the mission in order to educate and support.

She said, "Breast cancer awareness has always been a cause very personal to me. It is a global issue impacting the lives of millions of women and their families every year. I'm hopeful this initiative will provide easier access to information, support and services to a huge community of women around the world. I'm excited to play a small part during this pivotal moment on this vital issue."

Talking further about the partnership, Laura Miller, Chief Human Resources Officer, Victoria's Secret, stated, "Eradicating cancers, especially female cancers, is a cause important to our associates and our customers. Through the Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers and our partnership with Stella McCartney, we believe we can improve access to treatment and early detection methods while educating and empowering women to take control of their own health. In doing so, we can improve and save the lives of millions of women around the world."

Victoria's Secret, which introduced raunchy lingerie to the masses in the 1970s, has been overshadowed in recent years by brands that have openly embraced both ethnic and bodily diversity. After ages, the brand has now decided to drop Angels in a step towards women empowerment. (ANI)

