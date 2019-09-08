Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro engaged to Joakim Noah

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro is now engaged to her long-time boyfriend and basketball player Joakim Noah.

The player proposed the model at her favourite place - Burning Man.

Revealing the good news on Instagram, the Brazilian model wrote, "I'm a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn't touch my phone for 5 days and I don't have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life."

"@stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed and I couldn't be happier! We are getting married guys," she added.

Recalling the special moment, Noah also took to Instagram to write, "Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life," he wrote, "Seeing that smile riding the playa at the burn... I will never forget that. I got your back picanha!!!" alongside a picture of him hugging his ladylove tightly.

He added, "I know you know because I tell you every day. I love u. On another note, this wedding is about to be lit."

According to E! News, Ribeiro started dating the player in 2018 and now they're taking their relationship to the next level! (ANI)

