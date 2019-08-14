Victoria's Secret's first transgender model plans to change 'status quo in society'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): American beauty brand Victoria's Secret's newly hired first transgender model Valentina Sampaio believes her selection is a "victory for society" and plans to change the "status quo not only in fashion but in society".

"This represents a victory for society, not just the trans community but for all people who currently underrepresented in fashion," E! News quoted Sampaio as saying in an interview with Elle.

Calling it an "evolution", Sampaio explained, "Brands are finally learning and catching up to the importance of inclusivity and diversity."

The Brazilian model continued, "It is hugely important moment not only for myself, but my community and beyond."

While she did become the first of such a thing, she feels that her selection should be used wisely and so plans to "change the status quo not only in fashion industry but also in society."

News of Sampaio joining the brand comes less than a year after the lingerie company faced backlash after an executive commented about transgender people walking in its annual fashion show in an interview with Vogue as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brand, was asked to elaborate on the statement that why the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show does not include transgender or plus-size models for ramp walk.

"No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy," Razek had said. (ANI)

