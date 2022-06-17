Video of Hyderabad man tossing Rs 500 notes in air goes viral

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): A video of a man flinging into the air, what appeared to be Rs 500 currency notes, at the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad has captured the attention of netizens, who have widely circulated the clip.

The 30-second-long video shows a man standing in front of Gulzar Houz road in the city at Charminar and hurling bundles of currency notes. Further, the man is seen on the Gulzar Houz fountain repeating the act several times.

Following a video of a man throwing currency notes in the air at Gulzar Houz in the dead of night, apparently during a ‘baraat’ in the Old City, the police have started an investigation.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/45GsnajJmV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 11, 2022



Bystanders were seen to be recording the bizarre incident on their cellphones. As per media reports and claims by onlookers, the man had tossed the notes to celebrate the marriage of his close acquaintance.

The video gathered a lot of criticism from Twitter users who condemned this act.

"Donate to the poor, rather than damage it and by showing disrespect for our national currency you haven't done any good job to be proud of," wrote a Twitter user.



'When u have this much money to waste it's better to waste on needy people or donate to orphanage running institutions," wrote another.



"Shameless display of Wealth. This could have helped many needy people to have many meals," commented a third Twiteratti.



(ANI)