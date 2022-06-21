Video of Norwegian dancers grooving to 'Sadi Gali' again goes viral after 'Kala Chashma' performance

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Norwegian dance crew that became an overnight sensation after they grooved to a Bollywood song at a wedding, have once again gone viral with another video from the event.

In the new viral video, members of the dance group named 'Quick style' are seen grooving on the song 'Sadi Gadi' from the 2011 Bollywood movie 'Tanu Weds Manu'. They showcased their upbeat dance moves to the superhit dance number.

The group put up a power-packed performance and dedicated it to one of their members who was getting married. This clip was shared by the dance crew on their official Instagram handle with the caption, "We are not done yet!" followed by a few emoticons.

Since the time of being shared, the viral clip has been viewed 1.9 million times, garnering more than a lakh with several people showering praises on them.

One user wrote, "I loveeee these boys. What swag!! Such fine fun dancers. Raising the standards really high. Also #friendshipgoals." Another one commented, "The Indian Audience is going crazy you guys!!!! We might just adopt yall!!!"

The crew has previously impressed netizens with their sassy take on Bollywood songs such as 'Kala Chashma', 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', and 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal'.

Their performance on 'Kala Chashma' had taken over the internet and people raved about how beautifully it had been choreographed. It left Indian netizens in awe of the video. (ANI)