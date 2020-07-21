Vidya Balan decks up for E-promotions of 'Shakuntala Devi' in comfy wrap maxi

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor Vidya Balan who is on a promotion spree for her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi' picked out a hand-block printed 'wrap maxi' for the e-promotions of the film.

Vidya took to Instagram to flaunt her comfy promotion attire and posted three pictures of herself donning the dress made from handloom cotton.

She completed the look with minimal make-up and circular gold earrings and matching finger ring along with it.

"E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi premiering on @primevideoin on 31st July 2020," she wrote in the caption and further gave a brief description of her ensemble.

"#vocalforlocal The wrap maxi is made from the softest handloom cotton and hand block printed. Block printing has been one of the widely popular crafts of India, and for a reason. They are beautiful in their imperfections, they are beautiful because they are made by hand," she wrote in the caption.

In 'Shakuntala Devi,' is a biopic of the real-life 'human computer' or the 'mental calculator' - Shakuntala Devi - who was known for making incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips. The film is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

