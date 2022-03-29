Vijay Deverakonda announces his new action drama 'JGM'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Actor Vijay Deverakonda has collaborated with ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for a new film titled 'JGM'.

According to a statement, the film has been touted as an action drama, with the screenplay, dialogue and direction by Puri Jagannadh.

Excited about the project, Puri Jagannadh said, "I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project 'JGM'. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is the ultimate action entertainer."





Vijay, too, expressed his excitement.

"I am supremely excited about JGM, its one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri's dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences," he shared.

The shoot will commence in April 2022 and the film will be shot across multiple international locations.

Speaking about the release date, 'JGM' is set to hit theatres on August 3, 2023. (ANI)

