Vijay's tweet about 'Bigil' poster becomes 2019's most retweeted tweet in entertainment

New Delhi (India) Dec 10 (ANI): Tamil actor C Joseph Vijay's tweet of the poster about his sports action drama 'Bigil' became the top tweet of 2019 in the entertainment category.

With the year coming to an end, Twitter India shared the details of the most retweeted tweets and most tweeted handles of the micro-blogging site in Entertainment, Sports, and Politics.

"The most Retweeted Tweet in entertainment was this Tweet from @actorvijay about #Bigil," tweeted Twitter India.



The tweet about the poster of the film which received over 101.7 thousand retweets and 216.4 thousand like also became the tweet that received the most retweets with comments.

The sports-action drama stars Vijay as a football coach. It is written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment. The flick also stars Nayanthara in the leading role. (ANI).

