Vikas Khanna to come up with documentary 'Barefoot Empress'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): After 'The Last Color', chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna is coming up with a new documentary titled 'Barefoot Empress', which is based on the life of Karthyayani Amma, who shot to fame in 2018 after she scored 98 marks out of 100, bagging the first rank in the Aksharalaksham literacy examination conducted by Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).

On Friday, Vikas unveiled the poster of the documentary recently during an event in Kurla, Mumbai. The documentary narrates the inspirational story of Kerala's legendary Karthyayani Amma. It captures her undying spirit and rock-hard determination as she sets her feet firmly on a path to pursue higher education and clears her 4th-grade exams with flying colours at the age of 96.

With this documentary, Vikas aims to drive the conversation for girl-child education and bring grassroots-level changes in the ecosystem.



"Barefoot Empress is a story that will inspire viewers. It will make them believe in themselves and motivate them to work hard such that they achieve anything that they wish for. This is a story of courage and perseverance, it shows how age is just a number, and one who is determined to achieve his/her dream will do it regardless of the barriers" Vikas said.

He added, "Karthyayani Amma is an inspiration not only to girls but also to anyone and everyone who dreams and wants to fulfill their dreams. Barefoot Empress has reached many film festivals in the past, but it is time that it reaches every nook and corner of our society. We hope that her story, struggle, and journey encourage people to take a step towards their goals, because it is never too late."

'Barefoot Empress' is produced by Oscar-nominated Doug Roland. (ANI)

