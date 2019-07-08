Vinod Kapri's 'Pihu' passes away

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Vinod Kapri on Monday announced that the abandoned girl, Pihu, who he wanted to adopt could not survive and breathed her last today.

Kapri, who named the girl Pihu after the 'Pihu' movie he helmed, went to meet the baby girl in Jaipur on Sunday. Though the girl was critical, he did not think that she will pass away.

Revealing the devastating news, Kapri wrote, "She fought, fought & fought. But at last, could not survive.YOUR little angel Pihu is no more. Yesterday, I met her in Jaipur. She was very critical but never thought it would be our last meeting. This world was not meant for you. Rest in peace my baby," on his Twitter account.



Kapri and his journalist wife Sakshi Joshi were making efforts to adopt the baby girl after a video of the newborn lying helplessly on a mound of garbage caught the couple's attention.

The couple also met the Nagaur District Collector in order to inquire about the legal procedure to make the baby girl a part of their family on June 16.

"We are trying our best to initiate the legal procedure in order to adopt the child. In this regard me and my wife met the Nagaur Collector in order to understand the adoption procedure," Kapri, told ANI at that time.

Before meeting the Collector, Kapri and his wife Sakshi Joshi, went to JLN Hospital to meet the baby and enquired about her condition. The baby was having a recurring problem in breathing at that time. (ANI)

