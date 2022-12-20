VIRAL: Elon Musk clicked alongside Lakshmi Mittal, Jared Kushner at FIFA finale

Doha [Qatar], December 20 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2022 finals had everyone hooked. Many reached the jam-packed Lusail Stadium in Qatar to witness history being scripted!

Among the many fans there, was also Elon Musk, who was snapped in the stands. A photo of Elon Musk standing alongside Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO, of ArcelorMittal, and Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has gone viral.



On Sunday, Elon kept his Twitter followers updated with videos and photos from the finals. He first shared a video of the pre-match ceremony and wrote, "At the World Cup right now."

At World Cup right now pic.twitter.com/CG7zMMxSjE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022



He then asked his fans, "Super exciting World Cup. Argentina are ahead 2-0 at halftime. Can France come back?"

Super exciting World Cup!

ahead 2-0 at halftime.

Can come back? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022



He then gave some stats: "24,400 tweets per second for France's goal, highest ever for a World Cup!"

24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022



He then shared a glimpse of Argentina's winning moment and wrote, "Duel in the desert. Couldn't ask for a better game. Incredible play by Argentina and France."

Duel in the Desert.

Couldn’t ask for a better game. Incredible play by & !!!! pic.twitter.com/XUZxjymAx0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022



Another photo of Elon from the stands at the World Cup went viral. Check it out here:



Meanwhile, talking about FIFA finals, Argentina legend Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Messi ended up as the second-highest goal scorer in the tournament, next to France's Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight goals. He also engineered three assists which were converted into goals. (ANI)