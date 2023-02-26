VIRAL: PM Modi reacts as South Korean embassy staff groove on 'Naatu Naatu'

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The popular 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' is gaining worldwide popularity!

The song has already won many awards - be it Golden Globes or Critics Choice Award. The song has also been nominated in the 'Original Song' category. Well, the hysteria has travelled to South Korea as well!

A video of the South Korean embassy in India's staff grooving to the hit track has gone viral on social media. Not just that, the viral video also piqued the interest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi!

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the embassy. The caption read, "We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!"

Check out the video here:

Naatu Naatu RRR Dance Cover - Korean Embassy in India



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korea Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023



In the video, the staff at the embassy could be seen dancing together to the beats of 'Naatu Naatu'. Reacting to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Lively and adorable team effort," accompanied by a thumbs-up emoji.

Check it out:

Lively and adorable team effort. https://t.co/K2YqN2obJ2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2023



'Naatu Naatu' is competing for the Academy awards this year. The song was nominated for the best original score, where it will be pitted against heavyweight names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga's songs.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The film is an amalgamation of fact and fiction. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also played important roles in the movie. (ANI)