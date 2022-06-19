Viral video of teacher, students dancing together wins hearts of netizens

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The phrase that teachers are a friend, a philosopher, and a guide to students is quite evident from this heartwarming video, winning the hearts of netizens which shows a teacher dancing with her students on the 'last day of summer camp'.

"Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness." tweeted Manu Gulati, the teacher herself.

Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022



The 53-second video shows female students of a school standing one behind the other as they start dancing to the lyrics of the iconic 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' song from the film, 'Kismat'. However, soon after, a few students leave the frame, the teacher appears, who matches steps along with the students to the very same song.

By the end of the video clip, shot in the premises of a classroom, the teacher and the students are seen dancing together in union on the floor.

Naturally, this adorable video has drawn a lot of warmth and love from several Twitter users.

"Dear Manu, not sure how your tweet appeared on my feed. Must admit this is the most inspiring video I have seen this morning... All the very best." wrote one Twitter user.

"Society needs teachers like you with whom students are enjoying study as well as extracurricular activities... Grand salute to you..." wrote another.

"She is the best... Try to arrange dance classes for her... Enjoyed the fun dance video... Love and blessings." commented a third Twitterati.

The video has garnered over 29k likes and received more than 584k views. (ANI)