Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Viral video: Here's what Prince Harry told Meghan at 'Trooping the Colour'

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 09:39 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): It seems that the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is doing everything possible to make his wife comfortable with the Royal rituals. Recently, a video of Prince and Meghan Markle from 'Trooping the Colour' event went viral and is the proof of the same.
In the video, the Duchess is seen being told by her husband about the Royal rituals that to be followed, reported Fox News.
The new proud parents rode in a carriage together, along with Kate Middleton and Camilla, before the entire family joined Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, facing the excited crowds.
In the viral video, the viewers can see Prince Harry speaking to his wife when she turns around slightly twice to address him.
According to a lip-reading expert from the DailyMail and as Fox News cited, the Duke allegedly told Duchess Meghan, 'Yes, that's right" when she turned to him the first time, and then, "Turn around... look," when she did it a second time.
The short conversation happened just before England's national anthem started playing and it's the protocol of the British Royal family to face forward while it's playing.
The occasion marked the first public appearance of Duchess Meghan since the birth of her son, Archie Harrison.
Fans reacted over the viral video on social media as well. One user wrote, "I've watched that video over and over again.... did he tell her to turn around?"
While another said, "Yes, he told her to either turn around or face the front approximately 3 times."
A third user pointed out towards Meghan's facial expression and wrote -- "She definitely looked like she was fighting back tears."
The Duchess's next public appearance will reportedly be at the tennis tournament, Wimbledon, held in London. (ANI)

iocl