Viral video: Man swings on handrail inside local train, netizens awed by 'Spiderman'

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Internet never fails to amaze us. Recently a video went viral where a man grabs hold of the handrail inside a train to swing past passengers lying on the floor.

In the clip, a man is seen attempting to make his way past passengers lying on the floor by swinging above them using the railing. He was seen supporting his body with the help of his arms on the handrail and then leaping above them.

spaaiddrmain bhaart meN / pic.twitter.com/5QNjJ8OzfP — Professor ngl raajaa baabuu (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 13, 2022



The video was shared by a Twitter user with the username Professor ngl on Friday.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Spiderman in India."

And as soon as the video went viral, users flooded the comments section.

One of the users wrote, "Imagine tum usi time niche leti ho n uvasi le rhi ho. What a beautiful seen..."



Another comment in Hindi reads, "Local spider-human."



"Funny but at the same time a sad situation. Shows the real situation of our country and its trains," another user commented.



The video has garnered more than 430K likes on Twitter. (ANI)