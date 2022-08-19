Viral video of elderly man grooving on Hrithik Roshan's song will make your day

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): From lip-syncing on Bollywood dialogues to dancing on Hindi songs, everyone nowadays are showing their hidden talents. Dance videos often capture the curiosity of people who further share and reshare them on social media, leading to these clips going viral.

Age is just a number and here is the proof, a viral video of a man grooving on a hit song of none other than the dance guru Hrithik Roshan from his movie 'Krrish', has been making rounds on social media.

In the past week, the video was shared by an Instagram handle S. Suresh @s.sureshdancer.



In the video, the elderly man was seen doing some cool dance moves and hook steps of 'Dil Na Diya' song. He gave a powerful performance which impressed the users on Instagram.

As soon as the video went viral, the users chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Sir respect your age and more than that, your attitude."

Another user commented, "Age is just a number guys."

"Fantastic mind blowing," another user wrote.

The video of S. Suresh garnered more than 3,000 likes and has over 16.7K followers on Instagram. He frequently posts videos of him dancing to different hit songs. (ANI)