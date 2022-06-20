Viral video of father Hornbill feeding his partner melts hearts

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Father's Day is celebrated annually to commemorate the hard work put in by the 'Dads' to provide for their families. This is a trait visible even in the animal kingdom, as observed in a recent viral video of a father Hornbill.

In the viral clip, recently shared by IAS Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, a Hornbill was seen sitting on a tree's bark which had a small opening in it. He was feeding the female Hornbill that was seated inside to protect the eggs and provide them warmth.

The video was accompanied by the caption, "On Father's Day, let me share a story of this father from the forest. The Great Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside the nest. This he will do for months. This is a story about hornbills which are a perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest."

On FathersDay let me share story of this father from #forest. Great #Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside nest. This he will do for months !! pic.twitter.com/2BohxfYcAN — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 19, 2022



In subsequent tweets, the IAS officer had also explained how these species are the "perfect couple" as they are "generally monogamous". They live and move together for a long time and also go house hunting when the "couple is expecting".

Once a house is located, the female of the species occupies the nest for the next 3-4 months by sealing it from inside, with just a small slit kept open for food, which is brought by the father.

This viral clip of the Hornbill couple has melted the hearts of several animal lovers and nature enthusiasts. One user wrote, "Not only interesting story of father's day but inspirable lesson of all of us. Thank you Sir for sharing story of nature."

"This is the truest form of love. These couple should be called as best best couple. Thank you sir for sharing the precious story. Sir! Can you please share a story about swan. It's a humble request. If you can, please," shared another one. (ANI)