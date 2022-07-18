Viral video of little girl touching Armyman's feet moves netizens

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): It is rightly said that children are the epitome of God. The recent viral video of a little toddler touching the feet of an Armyman proves the statement. The heart-warming video has left the netizens quite emotional as they witnessed the child's pure innocence.

Taking to Twitter, politician PC Mohan shared the video, pointing out that it is the responsibility of the parents to teach patriotism to their offspring.

"Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. Jai Hind," wrote Mohan.

Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation.



Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/mhAjLbtOvG — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) July 15, 2022



In the 25-second video clip, a little girl is seen running up to a group of army personnel, in a metro or train station. She approaches them and bends down to touch the feet of one army man as the others smile at the act of the young one. Moved by the little girl's gesture, the army man cupped her little cheeks with both hands affectionately.

The video has grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons, with Twitter users overwhelmed by the toddler's value.

"Goosebumps on seeing this video," wrote one Twitter user.



"My eyes welled up... happy tears... God bless the little one being raised to acknowledge & express gratitude, our soldiers of course... and their families," commented another user.



"God bless her and God bless and protect our brave men," wrote a third Twitterati.



The video has been circulated widely all over social media garnering a whopping 1.3 million views and receiving more than 90k likes. Surely, the kid has won the hearts of people, without her even realizing it. What do you think of this touching video? (ANI)