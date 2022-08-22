Viral video of man with severe leg cramp proposing his girlfriend makes netizens go awe

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): A video of a man proposing to his girlfriend with a severe leg cramp while getting down on his knees has gone viral, leaving the internet in awe.

The viral video which was shared on the Ironman Europe Instagram handle had been posted more than a week ago. The clip was captioned, "When the cramp hits at the wrong time."

In it, the man, after participating in an Ironman Triathlon in Estonia, got down on his knee to propose to his girlfriend but failed to resist a painful cramp.

After two people stepped in to help the man, he overcame the pain and proposed to his girlfriend. The man had reportedly been identified as Cristian Moriatiel and is in the competition. He finished sixth in the men's 40 to 44 age group.

Netizens found the video to be heart-touching and it garnered more than two lakh likes. Appreciating the man's spirit, one user wrote, "Simply amazing. Nothing could have stopped him from achieving his dream."

Another one wrote, "Holy shit, he was really serious about getting that proposal out."

A third user wrote, "Trying to get it done through that cramp instead of waiting made it all the sweeter."



Widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world, an Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation.

It consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile run completed in that order. (ANI)