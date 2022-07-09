Viral video of stray sheep in police cruiser leaves the Internet amused

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Ever seen a sheep getting arrested? Well, this viral video of a stray sheep getting a ride home to its farm in a police van has been widely circulated on social media as netizens are left equally amused and delighted by the rare sight.

"Sheep goes for a ride in a cruiser," captioned the Old Town Police Department on Facebook before narrating how the mischievous animal wandered off, away from its own herd.



"This morning we received a call of a sheep that wandered onto someone's property. Sergeant Bailey and Deputy Chief Miller responded and were able to corral the sheep and direct him into the back seat of our police cruiser. DC Miller lives on a farm and has extensive experience handling farm animals. After a brief stroll around the neighbourhood, they were able to locate the sheep's home and return him to his owner," read the full caption.

The adorable video showed a sheep, sitting on a police cruiser, as it peeked its head out through a partition before it started bleating, while the police officers were heard laughing in the background.

After the post was uploaded on Facebook, netizens outpoured their love for the video, some leaving comic remarks in the comment section as well. Till now, the post has received over 500 likes and has been shared numerous times.

"He was a baaaaaahd boy!" wrote one Facebook user.



"He was on the lamb," said another.



" I think he disagrees with the officer completely. I hope they read him his rights!" commented a third user.



What do you think of this heartwarming video? (ANI)