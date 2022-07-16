Viral video of students crying their hearts out, bidding goodbye to their favourite teacher leaves netizens misty-eyed

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): The bond between a teacher and a student is an inseparable one. The phrase, 'A teacher is your friend, philosopher, and guide' rings true for every student as it is from the teachers that students learn the most about life.

Similarly, a viral video of a farewell of a teacher at an Uttar Pradesh school has brought tears to the eyes of many netizens, seeing the sheer love the students harbour for their mentor.

Taking to Twitter, Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer from Chattisgarh cadre shared a heartwarming video of a bunch of children seeing off their favourite teacher on his last day.

"Farewell after transfer of a school teacher," captioned Sharan.

ek skuul shikssk ke sthaanaaNtrnn ke baad vidaaii. pic.twitter.com/1PQg0b1mCL — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) July 15, 2022



The short video clip revealed a school teacher surrounded by his students who walked with their mentor on his last day of school. While the teacher had a sad smile on his face, presumably from leaving his students forever, it was the students who won hearts on the Internet. While some of the teary-eyed children hugged their teacher for one last time, others cried pools of tears. Some even had placards in their hands, with words of affection written on it.

The teacher, held the sobbing students while uttering words of comfort, to console them before waving at his pupils and saying his final goodbye.

The abundance of love the students showed for their teacher grabbed the eyeballs of many social media users and the video was widely circulated on Twitter. Check out the reactions here.

"What a beautiful and heart-touching video. He must be a wonderful teacher and great driving force in that school, which made each child cry out loud," wrote one Twitter user.



"When a teacher grows you from grassroot level, leaving them (even after completion of syllabus) is so so difficult. I can understand and relate what must be going on in the minds and hearts of these students," wrote another user.



"Look at the value of a good teacher! Even seven to eight year old understand the value of being guided by a good teacher. More power to all such Teachers! This is the reason why we still celebrate 'Guru Purnima'," commented a third Twitterati.



The heart-touching video has collected over 700,000 views and recieved more than 45,000 likes. The viral video is the epitome of a teacher-student relationship. What do you think? (ANI)