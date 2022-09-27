VIRAL VIDEO: People take over Mumbai's Marine Drive with spectacular Garba performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): A huge crowd soaked themselves in the spirit of Navaratri as they performed Garba at the iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai!

Well, a bunch of youngsters took over Marine drive in Mumbai to perform everyone's favourite dance during Navaratri celebrations in Mumbai - Garba.

In a video posted on Twitter by Industrialist Anand Mahindra, the young crowd can be seen performing for a huge crowd of spectators alongside the scenic beauty of the Arabian sea and the ever-growing Mumbai skyline!

Anand Mahindra captioned the video, "Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai's streets are complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. (I know I'm going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!)

Although it's yet not confirmed whether this performance is fresh or it's an old video, it has now gone viral! People are loving the energy and enthusiasm of those performing.

Well, now that the auspicious occasion of Navaratri has begun, performances, dances, and celebrations are going to be a routine affair, especially in places like Gujarat. Navaratri is celebrated every year with much galore and fanfare, with every year's celebration exceeding the previous year's benchmark. It only gets bigger and better with each passing year, excluding the past two years (due to COVID-19).

But now people are more than excited to celebrate Navaratri this year, after keeping it quite low-key or low-scale for the past two years. (ANI)