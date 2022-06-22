Viral Video: Raccoons playing with soap bubbles captures hearts on social media

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Videos featuring animals often capture the curiosity of people who further share and reshare them on social media, leading to these clips going viral.

Recently, a Twitter handle 'Buitengebieden' shared a video in which two cute raccoons and a dog are seen playing with soap bubbles.

The video was captioned, "Raccoon playing with bubbles".



As soon as the video was posted, viewers chimed into the comment section and dropped hilarious yet cute comments.

A user commented, "Racoon: Move dog! Don't you see I'm trying to grab these bubbles? Go outside and fetch something!"



Another user was so amazed that dropped a comment, "Too cute for words".



Users also bombarded the post with hilarious comments: "Raccoon is like, get outta here mutt !"



Other quirky comment was "The dog doesn't get it".



The video of the cute raccoon has received over 15,400 so far. Also, it has been viewed by more than 3.4 million people and been retweeted by 25,000 viewers.