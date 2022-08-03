Viral Video: Ukrainian rescuer proposes to his girlfriend as the siren wails in the background

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): A heart-warming clip from war-torn Ukraine showing a picture of love is doing the rounds on social media. The video of a proposal has moved people's hearts.

The video on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, whose resume lists him as Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs' advisor. "This is our current reality; we make jokes about the 'war-life balance'. After saving people, this rescuer is now making a proposal. Now that danger has passed, the siren sounds joyful. Everyone's life is affected by the war in Ukraine, and everything is interconnected, he tweeted.

The rescuer is seen in the video's opening getting down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend. Onlookers and additional rescuers can be seen applauding the couple. It is encouraging to see that despite this happy occasion, a siren is still blaring in the distance.

"Wonderful. Greetings to this adorable couple" tweeted one Twitter user. Another netizen commented, "Love and luck to these young people. A third person commented, "Congratulations." "Extremely lovely. Dreams are made of Ukrainians, after all. The couple has my congratulations and I wish them a long and happy life." Another added, "And thanks to the firemen for keeping everyone safe."

On July 30, the video went viral. It has received over 21,000 views since it was posted. A variety of comments have been left on the post. Others responded by using heart-shaped emoticons.

Numerous Ukrainian couples have gotten engaged or married on the frontlines ever since Russia invaded their country in February. Thousands have died and millions have been displaced due to the ongoing war. (ANI)