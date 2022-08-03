Viral Video: Villagers applaud Elephant's extreme efforts to pluck Jackfruits from tree

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Elephants are considered to be the strongest and most loving species within the entire animal kingdom and one will surely believe this thing after watching a new heartwarming video of an elephant trying level best to get Jackfruits from a tree.

In a recent viral video, a hungry jumbo could be seen in a village area trying to pluck some jackfruits from a tree with its trunk, by completely stretching its body with two legs on the tree trunk.

The villagers could be heard cheering and applauding the elephant's efforts to get food.

Taking to Twitter, Supriya Sahu who is Addl Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu, dropped this pleasing video, which she captioned, "Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming."

Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming



video- shared pic.twitter.com/Gx83TST8kV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 1, 2022



Soon after the video was shared, it gathered all the eyeballs and the netizens can't stop praising the elephant for his extreme efforts.

"People applauded when elephant plucked the jacfruit that's good" a user commented.



Another user wrote, "One of the most amazing video I have ever seen on twitter."



"Wow! Where there is a will, there is a way. Loved the way he reached it" another one wrote.



The video has gathered over 189 thousand views on social media and over eight thousand likes. (ANI)