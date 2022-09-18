Virat Kohli gets a stylish haircut ahead of T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): It's a known fact that Virat Kohli loves experimenting with his hair, especially before every cricket series. He is one of those cricketers who has never shied away from trying out different hairdos.

As he is now gearing up for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Kohli has once again grabbed attention with his hairstyle.

Several images of Kohli's new look have surfaced online. Originally, the pictures were shared by celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani who stated that he has given Kohli the new look.



"With the king himself," Rashid captioned the post.

In the post, Virat is seen flaunting his undercut.

Reacting to the post, singer Harrdy Sandhu commented, " chaa gaye guru."

"He is looking so hot," a fan commented.

The ICC T20 World Cup in Australia will start from October 16 and India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh will play for Team India.

Before the World Cup, Team India will be locking horns against Australia in a three-match T20I series starting from September 20 at Mohali. (ANI)