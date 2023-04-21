Virat Kohli shares post workout selfie, says "no days off"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Virat Kohli is one of the fittest athletes in the world. He hardly skips a visit to the gym.

Despite a hectic IPL schedule, he manages to work out.

On Friday, Kohli took to Instagram Story and shared a post workout selfie.





The sweat on his face clearly indicated how much he loves exercising.

"No days off (flexed biceps emoji)," he simply captioned the post.

Kohli is currently busy playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 16th edition of IPL. He has scored the most IPL runs. In 228 matches, he has scored 6844 runs at an average of 36.60. He has 47 fifties and five centuries under his belt. His strike rate is 129.67 and his highest score in IPL is 113. The best season of IPL for Virat came in 2016 when he achieved a record of making the most runs by any individual in a season.

He scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03, which consisted of four tons and seven fifties.

Now it's to see whether Kohli and his team will be able to lift IPL trophy or not. (ANI)

