Vivek Anand Oberoi opens up about India's first Emmy nominated series 'Inside Edge'

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Talking about his sports-drama web series 'Inside Edge', the third season of which is slated to come out later this year, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi recently spoke about how the Indian audience, over the years, has gradually shifted towards OTT platforms to satisfy their appetite for content.

Oberoi, who plays the protagonist, Vikrant Dhawan, in the show, had signed on for 'Inside Edge' at a time when OTT was not the in-thing yet.

The show ended up being one of the most popular OTT shows and swept quite a number of OTT awards in its very first season. It even went on to become the first Indian show to get nominated internationally for an Emmy Award.



Speaking about the time when 'Inside Edge' was initially offered to him, Oberoi said, "I was advised by many people to not take up Inside Edge when it was offered to me back then. People had told me that no one in the country would want to spend money to watch content on the phone."

Oberoi further continued, saying that he had his faith in the content and that he "knew what potential the OTT platforms held. Cut to 4-years ahead. Now you see people subscribing to not just one, but various OTT platforms."

However, it's also true that the lockdown during this pandemic has also pushed people more towards the OTT platforms as theatres were shut down.

Speaking about it, Oberoi added, "During this lockdown, I was offered numerous web shows, and I have already said yes to a couple of them. Had the lockdown not happened, the kind of love the OTT platforms have received from the masses, it would have taken another 10 years to reach there."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, 'Inside Edge' revolves around cricket and its dark side, which involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that goes around it. It's a fictional web series. (ANI)

