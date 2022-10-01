Wait, What? Cheetahs from Kuno National Park at Lav Kush Ramlila in Delhi!

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramlila enthrals many every year with its interesting line-up of events, exciting performances, and creative display of the age-old 'Ramleela'.

Every year, they paint the famous Lal Qila or the Red Fort with colours of festivities during Dussehra.

Well, this year is no different! The celebrations began on September 26 with a jam-packed inaugural day function where Bollywood actor Asrani stole the show with his performance as Narad Muni.

On Friday, yet another exciting evening of celebrations kickstarted with the grand entry of Lord Ganpati. The idol of Lord Ganpati was brought to the stage with the help of two-200 ft cranes, and well, what can we say? The visual of it looked larger than life!



The fierce war between Ravana and Jatayu took place in the air (with the help of cranes), and it looked like a magnum opus coming to life.

Amongst all this, another interesting feature was the presence of cheetahs from Kuno National Park who appeared to have bowed down in front of Lord Rama as he embarked on his journey in the jungle!





Well, before you think it's actual cheetahs, hold on! Humans dressed as cheetahs played the part and according to Arjun Kumar, president of the famous Lav Kush Lila Committee, they thought it would be better to think of them from Kuno National Park, considering it as an ode to the Prime Minister, who recently released 8 cheetahs in the national park on the occasion of his birthday.



For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released wild cheetahs, which had become extinct in India, in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park earlier this month. Cheetahs brought from Namibia were introduced in India under Project Cheetah, which is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. Out of the eight cheetahs, five are female and three are male.

Coming back to the Ram Lila festivities, the day ended with Lord Ram's grand aarti.

Known for curating one of the most innovative 'Pandal' ideas, the committee has made Ayodhya's Ram Mandir-themed pandal at Red Fort lawns this year. Prabhas will be gracing the event on Vijayadashami which falls on October 5 this year.

Speaking to ANI, Arjun Kumar, head of Lav Kush Ramlila committee, expressed his excitement about this year's plans and said, "Since Prabhas is already playing the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming film Adipurush, who is better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra!"

Many Bollywood celebrities like Deblina Chatterjee (Sita), Raghav Tiwari (Ram), Akhilendra Mishra (Ravan), Arun Mandola (Lakshman), Nirbhay Wadhwa (Hanuman), Kewat (Manoj Tiwari), Mandodari (Amita Nangia), Manish Chaturvedi (Shiva) Mohit Tyagi (Vibhishana) among others will be seen in coming days in the Ramlila at Red Fort.

This year, under the supervision of famous Bollywood action director Manoj, the committee has prepared amazing and miraculous scenes and some power-packed action sequences for the audience. (ANI)

