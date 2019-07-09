Waseem Rizvi Films distances from 'Aisha' teaser, claims it to be doctored

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi who wrote and produced 'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi' has sparked a controversy after the teaser of his upcoming film 'Aisha' featured inappropriate scenes which he claimed is the work of some anti-social elements.

"We had created a teaser of 'Aisha' for the digital channel. However, some antisocial elements incorporated inappropriate scenes in the teaser and made it viral on social media. Waseem Rizvi films do not have any association with it," read a statement released by Waseem Rizvi Film.

"The 17-second film's teaser produced by Waseem Rizvi Film's does not contain any inappropriate scene," the statement read further.





'Aisha' is based on the life of Prophet Mohammad's wife Aisha. Sonam Tripathi, an actor from Uttar Pradesh will portray Aisha.

The film chronicles the journey of Aisha who got married to Prophet Mohammad at the age of nine and was only 18 when Prophet Mohammad died.

The film is scheduled to stream in 2020 and will release in Hindi and English language. (ANI)

