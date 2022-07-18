WATCH: Anaconda and Alligator Survival fight captured on cam; Internet guesses who won

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): A video of a massive green anaconda wrapping itself around a Caiman, which is a subspecies of an alligator in Brazil, is going viral. The video depicts an intense struggle for survival between them!

In the viral footage, a crocodile was seen battling to survive as a huge snake continued to encircle it. The fight between them was originally caught on camera by Kim Sullivan who hails from Indiana in the United States in September last year. However, the video is now going viral after it was shared on an Instagram page called 'africanwildlife1'. Watch the video here:

The Instagram page captioned the post, "It's not a Python, It's not a Boa Constrictor...it's the biggest of them all: The Anaconda."



After witnessing the terrifying battle between the crocodile and the enormous, green, 550-pound snake, the internet is divided on who won the battle. An Instagram user wrote, "Which one finally gave up?"



Another user assumed that both of them were exhausted by the end and wrote, "Both were exhausted in the end. The Anaconda had to uncoil and leave the place while the Croc was too exhausted to do anything to the Anaconda because of the strangle."



Another one wrote, "Who won? Not anaconda right?" while an Instagram user wished to see what happened next in the video and wrote, "I would love to see the rest of this video like fr fr".



The video was uploaded on Instagram on Saturday and has so far garnered more than 2 lakh 50 thousand views and more than 6,800 likes. (ANI)