WATCH: Man prints tickets faster than you can think!

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): An Indian Railway employee has gone viral on social media and it's for all the right reasons! An elderly man was recently captured on camera as he was printing tickets for passengers. But what caught everyone's attention was how fast he did the work. Netizens took notice of it and compared his skills with the superhero Flash.

In the video, the elderly man is seen printing tickets in an eye's blink. People have ever since been in awe of him! The video was posted by a Twitter account that goes by the name @Mumbairailusers. They captioned the video "Somewhere in Indian Railways, this is so fast, giving tickets to three passengers in 15 seconds." Check it out:

https://twitter.com/mumbairailusers/status/1541855639315419136

The clip has gone viral and has been liked by more than 34,000 people on Twitter so far. Amazed by his accuracy, many people on Twitter re-shared the video and left comments in astonishment.

A Twitter user wrote, "Itna fast train ka ticket milega to zindagi me kabhi line nai lagegi".



Another user wrote, "He must be rewarded for his outstanding work."



And, another one wrote, "Kudos to such efficient, diligent, skilled & talented Railway official. Various Govt Deptts cud learn from this example to improve services to public & such efficient shd be felicitated & awarded to inspire others".



What do you think of the video? Do you think you can match up to his level? (ANI)