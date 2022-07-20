WATCH: Peculiar alien-like creature captured on camera, viral video spooks netizens

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Does watching horror films give you goosebumps? Or are you intrigued by paranormal activities? Well, it is an undeniable fact that curiosity peaks high with the mystery surrounding the supernatural.

Recently, a video is doing the rounds on the Internet that has people hooked. It shows a peculiar creature walking on the streets of Kentucky's Moorhead, giving jitters even to the bravest of hearts.

Uploaded on Twitter by Paranormality Magazine, the caption reads "Here's the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY,"

Here's the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY. #cryptid pic.twitter.com/jCexxlQTA0 — Paranormality Magazine (@ParanormalityM) July 9, 2022



The 33-second cryptic video clip captures a pale white creature walking crookedly on the road, seemingly late at night. The footage has supposedly been captured on a security camera. In the video, the strange thing appears to crouch and look for something.

The clip has taken the internet by storm, leaving many in a dilemma, trying to guess what the creature could be. While some have speculated that the creature might be an 'alien', others pointed out that the whole thing was a hoax.

"Alien (1979)" wrote one Twitter user.



"OMG, WHAT IS THAT THING!!! Crazy!!!" commented another user.



"First, there's no shadow. Second, that's not a pale creature. That's just me trying to find my way back to my house after having too much booze at the local bar," poked fun, a third Twitterati.



The uncanny footage has been viewed by intrigued netizens more than 5 lakh times and has so far collected around 7000 likes.

What would you have done if you witnessed such an unusual sight? (ANI)