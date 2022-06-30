Watch: Tiny ants smuggle gold chain in viral video

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Have you ever seen cute tiny smugglers stealing gold? Has a rather 'immoral' act left you in 'awe' of the situation? If you're among the ones who haven't seen anything like this yet, watch this bizarre yet cute incident in this viral video.

Recently a video uploaded by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle, the video featuring a group of black ants lifting up a gold chain that looks quite heavy and surprisingly ants were seen moving it effortlessly on a rather difficult path for them.

IFS officer gave a quirky caption to the video. He wrote, "Tiny gold smugglers. The question is under which section of IPC they can be booked?"

Tiny gold smugglers

The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked? pic.twitter.com/IAtUYSnWpv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 28, 2022



As soon as the video was posted, viewers chimed into the comment section and dropped hilarious comments.

A user commented, "See nothing is impossible. Collective effort. We can do anything. Team sprit and team work will help us achieve anything."



Another user dropped a comment, "Right example for 'UNITY IS STRENGTH'."

"Sir, Tell me where we will find such smugglers. Can we use them in flights. Tell their address," added another user.



Users also bombarded the post with hilarious comments: "I'm hiring them no resume required. Salary:- 12 sugar sacs/year(100kg sacs)"



Other quirky comment was, "Do cross check there base (ants home) You might find some more gold there."

The video that has over 160K views on Instagram, continues to melt hearts.

What do you think about these cute smugglers? (ANI)