Watch: Video of leopard hunting a baby monkey goes viral

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Leopards are known to be the masters of prey. However, a recent video of a leopard creeping onto a baby monkey and hunting it down has gone immensely viral, grabbing the eyeballs of netizens.

Taking to Twitter, the Panna Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh wrote, "A rare sight... A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree."

https://twitter.com/PannaTigerResrv/status/1541732284055060480

The 31-second video clip revealed a leopard climbing stealthily on a tree before making a sudden leap onto another to kill its prey, a baby monkey. Although the big cat manages to pounce on the little creature and grab it in its mouth, the giant leap forces the leopard to tumble down from a great height.

However, as the leopard gets up on its paws, it seems to be unaffected by the fall and sits with the now-dead baby monkey in its mouth.

As soon as the video emerged on Twitter, the micro-blogging site has been flooded with reactions to this horrific and intriguing footage.

"Brute force of nature," wrote one Twitter user.



"A rare sight indeed," commented another user.



"Good photography no doubt, but I got shocked to see the monkey kid caught by the chita (leopard). Baboons are dangerous fighters and they used to fight back to the lions or chitaas to make them distorted..." wrote a third Twitterati.



The viral video has garnered over 5,000 views and received more than 198 likes so far.

What are your opinions of this hunt? (ANI)