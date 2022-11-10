We should back our family when times are tough: Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna on India's exit from T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): After India's semi-final defeat to England in the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna showered the former skipper with love as he's the one who literally put his heart and soul to help the team reach the important stage of the tournament.

"You put your best out there, you emerged in your form like the phoenix. Supremely proud of you," Bhawna wrote on Instagram Story.



Virat's sister also urged people to show more support to the team in tough time.

"We support to the team in times like thos even more because we should always back up our family when times are tough," Bhawna added.

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal also extended their support to team India.

"England outplayed us and congratulations to them on a solid performance. The defeat must weigh heavy on our team's shoulders and it's in times like these, we got to lift them up. Team India, Yes it was a disappointing day out but the story doesn't end here.. this is but a chapter. We'll emerge it stronger. Keeps your chins up," Farhan wrote on Instagram.

"Been out played today, unfortunately we didn't bring our best game to the semis, nothing to take away from #England they were the much better side today Such is the game. Well played through the tournament #TeamIndia heartbreak today. Congratulations #TeamEngland #T20Iworldcup2022," Arjun tweeted.

Ajay penned a lengthy note, expressing his love for cricket and team India. He said that he is standing with team India through thick and thin.

"Cheering for you as you put your heart and soul into converting the dreams of an entire nation into reality has always been an amazing experience. Though your journey to the finals was cut short, we enjoyed every bit of it. I cannot imagine the pressure each of you guys experienced with the eyes of the nation watching you.Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever," Ajay wrote.

England defeated India by 10 wickets in the crucial semi-final match. India were asked to bat first at Adelaide Oval. KL Rahul went early while Rohit Sharma could not accelerate and gave his wicket. With Virat and Hardik Pandaya's efforts, the team managed to score 168. However, Virat and Hardik's runs went in vain as England defeated them. England will play against Pakistan in the finals on Sunday. (ANI)