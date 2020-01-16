Weinstein used to yell at people on the phone, says potential juror

ANI |

New York [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): A potential juror in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case was recently removed from the jury panel after he admitted that he would not be able to remain impartial during the trial.

According to Page Six, the reason he gave for his inability to maintain impartiality was that he often saw the disgraced media mogul yelling on the phone in front of his Tribeca residence.

"I don't know the defendant directly but I live across the street from the Tribeca Film Center, and I've seen him several times over the years. On several occasions, I've seen him on the phone screaming at someone," said the person at the New York Supreme Court.

The man was abruptly interrupted by Justice James Burke so that his statement did not influence the impartiality of the remaining panelists.

The judge went on to caution the remaining 109 potential jurors that "a random remark by a prospective juror, you know, is obviously not testimony or evidence or has anything to do with this case."

Burke then enquired whether the comment had impaired anyone's ability to make unbiased judgments.

After that, the judge announced the names of more than 80 people who could possibly be brought in as eyewitnesses. The list included names such as Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek, and Rosie Perez.

As the judge asked whether any potential panelists knew any of the witnesses. Two jurors, one female, and one male admitted to personally know Rosie Perez and Weinstein respectively.

The person who revealed the shouting story along with 40 other prospective panelists were excluded from the list of jurors.

Media baron Weinstein is currently facing five charges of sexual assault and misconduct and could possibly spend the rest of his life in jail if proven guilty. (ANI)

