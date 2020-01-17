Weinstein's legal team blamed for deliberately eliminating white female jurors

New York [USA], Jan 17 (ANI): The defence team of disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused by a prosecutor of deliberately eliminating young white women from the jury panel.

At this point, none out of the seven selected jurors are white females.

The defence legal team has excluded seven white women from the list of potential jurors, reported Variety.

Lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi lodged a formal complaint to Justice Burke when a defence attorney appealed to omit a young white woman from the juror list on the grounds that her friend was sexually harassed in college.

According to Variety, another woman was excluded by the defence as she was authoring a book on "assumptions about women in the workplace."

The judge struck down the objections put up by the prosecution side, and the selection process was carried forward.

Out of the seven jurors that have been selected till now, four of them are men and the rest are women.

Among the men, three are white and the remaining one is African American. Out of the three women, two are African American and one is of African/Latino origin.

The jury would play a central role in assessing the credibility of the six women who will be appearing in the New York Supreme Court to testify against Weinstein. (ANI)

