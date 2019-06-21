Wendy Williams (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Wendy Williams (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Wendy Willams makes huge revelation about ex-husband Kevin Hunter

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): TV host Wendy Williams opened up about how her ex-husband Kevin Hunter used to dominate her business before she filed for divorce and suggested others to be at 'the ground floor' of their businesses.
"You've gotta be at the ground floor of your operation. I don't care how big you get. Don't just rely on your team to bring back the information because you're such a big shot and you don't have to be there," Us Weekly quoted Williams as saying during the FWD conference on Thursday.
She explained how Hunter used to control her business and kept her away from the official meetings, "Now, the difference in my business is that -- you know, 'cause it used to be Kev and the team would show up, and then Kev wouldn't bring me in until he knew, 'OK, the deal's done. Now it's time for you to meet the people.'"
"Not now. I wanna be in on the first conversation of the deal, and I wanna be on every meeting until the deal is done. And that's the way I roll," she added.
During the conference, Williams also went on to advice her female audience to focus more on building their career and keep their love lives on hold for a while.
Williams filed for divorce from her estranged husband in April. The news about their separation came amid reports that he had allegedly fathered a child with his mistress.
Hunter broke his silence on the breakup in a statement to People, addressing the cheating scandal and admitting he was "not proud of the recent actions." (ANI)

