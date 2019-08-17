Wendy Williams cancels New Jersey tour stop due to "scheduling conflict"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): American TV host has dropped yet another stop of her 'For the Record...Umm Hmm!' tour over "scheduling conflict" with no plan to reschedule as of now.

She was set to perform on Saturday in New Jersey, reported Page Six.

Earlier, the host canceled stops in Detroit and St. Petersburg and partied with friends instead.

According to the availabilty of tickets on Thursday, it seemed few people purchased tickets to William's 'For the Record...Umm Hmm!' tour.

"Wendy is proving to everyone that's been pulling for her that she's incapable of staying on track," an insider told Page Six on Friday.

"What happened to the strong businesswoman she's claiming to be who was taking charge and doing big things? If anything, this mess of a tour has proven she can't do anything for herself," the insider added. (ANI)

