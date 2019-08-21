Wendy Williams cancels Philadelphia show

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American television show host Wendy Williams who recently cancelled her New Jersey show has dropped yet another stop of her 'For the Record...Umm Hmm' show. And this time it is Philadelphia, reported Page Six.

On Tuesday the Kimmel Center, where the troubled talk show host was expected to continue her "For the Record...Umm Hmm!" Tour this upcoming Saturday, posted an announcement and as reported by Page Six the show is no longer happening.

"Unfortunately, the goal and purpose of the tour have been sidelined by the headlines," a statement read on the venue's website as cited by Page Six. "The show may be canceled, but Wendy's commitment and love for all of the fans that support her and continue to support her never will."

The ticket holders will be issued their refunds.

As for a rescheduled tour date, the statement read, "It is our utmost goal to return to the marketplace in the future."

The 55-year-old star has previously cancelled shows in St. Petersburg, Fla., Detroit, Mich., and most recently Newark.

Her appearance at Newark was originally scheduled for August 17 and the television show host cancelled the show just a day before.

Page Six exclusively revealed that Williams cancelled the show at the last minute because of a "scheduling conflict," though according to some low ticket sales were said to be the real reason. (ANI)

