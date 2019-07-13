Wendy Williams (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Wendy Williams (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Wendy Williams 'Feeling stronger than ever' after taking break from her show amid divorce

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American TV host, Wendy Williams is back after an over a month-long summer break.
"Wendy took time to focus on herself over a planned summer hiatus and is feeling stronger than ever. She's laser-focused on getting back to business," US Weekly quoted a source.
After taking a break for the month of June and the first week of July, the 54-year-old resumed work gave updates on her personal life.
She told viewers that she is "not on the market anymore" as she had begun dating a doctor, who is divorced and has children in their 20s, following her split from husband Kevin Hunter.
She also revealed that she was diagnosed with lymphedema, a condition that has caused swelling in her legs.
"She's having fun connecting with old friends and making new ones in New York City. She found a whole new life for herself," the source added.
After she filed for divorce from Hunter in April, he was ousted as an executive producer on her syndicated talk show. A recent report said that there has been "chaos" on set without him. However, a source close to the show calls the report "absolutely false".
"The staff's morale is at an all-time high the past few months and everyone supports Wendy and her 'new life' wholeheartedly. Producers having access to their host is normal protocol on any show. The staff can't wait to return for an unprecedented 11th season in September," US Weekly quoted the show source. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:43 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello romance in San Francisco

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Sparking romance rumours in San Francisco, pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted spending quality time with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:41 IST

Parineeti gets a makeover, colours hair for 'The Girl on the...

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra is soon going to step into the shoes of her character from 'Girl on The Train', and to begin with, the actor is looking forward to a change in her hair colour!

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:41 IST

Rapper TI to honour Nipsey Hussle at trap music museum pop-up

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, popularly known as T.I. will honour late rapper Nipsey Hussle at his trap music museum pop-up this weekend in the parking lot of Delicious Pizza Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:36 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to rap for 'Bole Chudiyan'

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): After his stellar acting performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now set to woo the audience with his voice now as he turns rapper for his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's directorial debut 'Bole Chudiyan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:25 IST

John Abraham gears up for 'Attack'

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Actor John Abraham is all set to star in another action-thriller, 'Attack'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:22 IST

Chris Pratt surprise fans as he sings live in Nashville's club

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Chris Pratt recently proved that he is not only a brilliant actor but a good singer as well. The actor impressed people with his singing ability in Nashville at Robert's Western World club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:21 IST

Scarlett Johansson opens up about sharing screen space with Adam...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson, better known as Black Widow from 'Avengers: Endgame' recently opened up about her upcoming untitled film with Adam Driver.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:18 IST

'Sonic the Hedgehog' executive producer opens up about film's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Following the backlash over the titular character's look, the makers of 'Sonic the Hedgehog' opened up about redesigning the character and the delay in the film's release.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:16 IST

Copyright trial over Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' to begin next week

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): The trial over copyright infringement of Katy Perry's song 'Dark Horse' is set to begin next week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:13 IST

Miley Cyrus 'felt ridiculous' playing Hannah Montana

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Miley Cyrus, who rose to fame playing the titular role of 'Hannah Montana' on Disney, opened up about the role and said it "felt ridiculous" to essay a teenager who lives a secret double life of a popular teen star.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:08 IST

'The Lion King' roars in China, mints USD 14.5 million on day one

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Disney's 'The Lion King' which hit the screens in China, a week before its release in the US, received a grand opening with the film garnering USD 14.5 million on day one.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:06 IST

Oliver Jackson-Cohen to join cast of 'The Invisible Man'

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor and model Oliver Jackson-Cohen is all set to join the cast of 'The Invisible Man' as the title character.

Read More
iocl