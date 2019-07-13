Wendy Williams 'Feeling stronger than ever' after taking break from her show amid divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American TV host, Wendy Williams is back after an over a month-long summer break.

"Wendy took time to focus on herself over a planned summer hiatus and is feeling stronger than ever. She's laser-focused on getting back to business," US Weekly quoted a source.

After taking a break for the month of June and the first week of July, the 54-year-old resumed work gave updates on her personal life.

She told viewers that she is "not on the market anymore" as she had begun dating a doctor, who is divorced and has children in their 20s, following her split from husband Kevin Hunter.

She also revealed that she was diagnosed with lymphedema, a condition that has caused swelling in her legs.

"She's having fun connecting with old friends and making new ones in New York City. She found a whole new life for herself," the source added.

After she filed for divorce from Hunter in April, he was ousted as an executive producer on her syndicated talk show. A recent report said that there has been "chaos" on set without him. However, a source close to the show calls the report "absolutely false".

"The staff's morale is at an all-time high the past few months and everyone supports Wendy and her 'new life' wholeheartedly. Producers having access to their host is normal protocol on any show. The staff can't wait to return for an unprecedented 11th season in September," US Weekly quoted the show source. (ANI)

