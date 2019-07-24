Wendy Williams (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Wendy Williams (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Wendy Williams producing her biopic

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): American TV host Wendy Williams has stepped into the film business as she is bankrolling a biopic based on her own life which will air in 2020.
The upcoming biopic will also include some highlighted incidents from the host's life including the one about her divorce with estranged husband Kevin Hunter who got mistress Sharina Hudson pregnant, following which Williams spent her time in a sober living house.
She has also battled a number of health issues, reported Page Six.
The 55-year old is making the film with the 'Girls Trip' producer Will Packer and Leigh Davenport as the scriptwriter.
According to a release, the upcoming movie is about "her (Williams) scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show."
Recently, Williams made headlines after model Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni slammed her.
Toni's remarks came after Williams discussed the mother-daughter feud on her show. The feud between the two came into light during the first episode of 'The Real Blac Chyna' show where Toni abused her daughter. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:33 IST

No regrets about reality TV past: Lamar Odom

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Former American basketball player Lamar Odom who is now set to become a motivational speaker admitted that he has zero regrets about his reality TV past or marriage with Khloe Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:23 IST

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo celebrate fifth wedding anniversary...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have jetted off to Mexico to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:04 IST

Ang Lee talks about cloning Will Smith for his upcoming 'Gemini Man'

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Oscar-winning director Ang Lee showed off the first look of his upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Gemini Man' which shows the most emotive and realistic CG humans ever created in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:07 IST

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton spotted enjoying romantic date in Italy

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): American actor Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton jetted off to Italy to spend some quality time together, after walking the red carpet at the 2019 Giffoni Film Festival just two days earlier.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 15:13 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt attend 'Once Upon A Time in...

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt who have been exchanging praises for each other lately posed together at the premier of their upcoming Quentin Tarantino flick 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 15:11 IST

Vicky Kaushal recollects his journey on ghats of Varanasi as...

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal took a walk down the memory lane and revisited the time spent on the ghats of Varanasi as his film 'Masaan' clocked 4 years on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:27 IST

James Cameron teams up with Nat Geo for 'Mission OceanX'

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Ace Hollywood director James Cameron is set to head the interesting project for National Geographic titled 'Mission OceanX' which will follow a groundbreaking ocean exploration mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:04 IST

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz planning post-wedding bash in Italy!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Months after tying the knot, supermodel Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are buckling up for a post-wedding bash in Italy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:59 IST

Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers Robin William on his birthday

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Actor-producer Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated her late co-star Robin Williams' birthday by sharing a heartfelt note on how she planned to celebrate his the day in his honour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:46 IST

Hrithik's 'Super 30' tax-free in Delhi

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): After securing tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30', which is roaring at the box office, was on Wednesday declared tax free in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:35 IST

Taika Waititi turns Adolf Hitler in upcoming satire 'Jojo Rabbit'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Before he steps into the directorial chair for 'Thor: Love and Thunder', filmmaker Taika Waititi shared the teaser trailer of his upcoming anti-hate satire 'Jojo Rabbit' where he is seen playing Adolf Hitler.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:33 IST

'Playmobil: The Movie' trailer: Daniel Radcliffe is on a mission...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): The trailer of Daniel Radcliffe-starrer 'Playmobil: The Movie' is out, and it seems like the actor is on a mission to save the world.

Read More
iocl