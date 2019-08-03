Wendy Williams reschedules her 'For the Record...Umm Hmm!' tour dates

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American TV host Wendy Williams who created a buzz after announcing her tour recently, has rescheduled the dates for the upcoming tour.

The 55-year-old talk show host was expected to host her 'For the Record...Umm Hmm! Tour' at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Friday, August 2, but she had a change of plan at the last moment and rescheduled the event because of some "scheduling issues," reported Page Six.

The Friday show will now take place on September 21.

Another change was the rescheduling of the Saturday night event which has been postponed to October.

"The tour is shaping up to be a disaster," a source close to the host said.

"What other dates have been 'rescheduled' that nobody knows about yet?" the insider added.

While Wendy who recently divorced from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter who was also her manager once isn't worried about the tour mess happening.

The insider added, "As per usual, even without Kevin as Wendy's manager, she's proving herself to be messy."

"Guess it's not a full 'hot girl summer' for her after all since she's giving fans reasons to think nothing has really changed," added the source.

Not limiting herself to just a tour, Williams is also on the path of producing her own biopic which is scheduled to air next year. (ANI)

