Wendy Williams rings in her dad's 91st birthday

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Wendy Williams celebrated her father Thomas Williams Sr's birthday in the most relaxing way possible.

The TV host, 57, shared a couple of sweet photos of herself and her father, Thomas Williams Sr., on Instagram in honour of his 91st birthday.

The post was shared on her new Instagram account @therealwendywilliamsonline, which she launched earlier this week, according to People Magazine.

In one of the photos, Wendy can be seen holding her dad's hand while the two are sitting next to each other in separate chairs. The second snap shows Thomas, a retired English teacher and school principal, smiling and listening to his daughter, who appeared to be in good spirits.



She wrote in the caption, "Daddy's 91st birthday! Enjoying it in the most relaxing way possible."



Wendy previously posted a five-minute video on Thursday to mark her return to social media after taking a hiatus due to a series of health struggles. In the clip filmed by her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., she discussed her mother, Shirley Williams, who died in December 2020, while taking a stroll on a Florida beach.

In addition to her health battles, Wendy also is involved in a legal dispute with Wells Fargo. In a letter to the court obtained by People Magazine, she claims the bank has "denied (her) any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements" for more than two weeks.

The documents state that Wells Fargo currently has "several million dollars" of Wendy's funds in its possession. The bank, in its filings to the court, said it froze the funds because "Wells Fargo has strong reason to believe that (Wendy) is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." It does not specify who or what is exploiting or unduly influencing Williams. (ANI)

