Wendy Williams 'seeing' several men amid divorce with Kevin Hunter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Television show host Wendy Williams who is currently fighting a divorce case from husband Kevin Hunter revealed that she's not 'seeing' one man, but several.

"I see many men," she answered when asked about dating the doctor whom she was seeing over the summer.

The 55-year-old star added that she has age requirements for potential partners. "The youngest would be, like, 48 and the oldest would be 65."

After Williams cryptically revealed in July she was dating a doctor, who was rumoured to be ex-cop Dr Darrin Porcher, the criminal justice expert exclusively told Page Six they weren't.

"It's flattering to hear, but it's not the case," he told then.

"I'm in a relationship. I just worked security for her for a couple of weeks after she filed for divorce."

Williams also addressed her recently renewed friendship with Nene Leakes and said that her divorce, as well as her son Kevin Hunter Jr. leaving for college, gave her "a lot" of time to think about people.

"I called her up. I was like, 'Look, I don't know what your problem is with me, or me with you, but where are you now? Let's have dinner'," she recalled. "I talked to Nene earlier today." (ANI)

