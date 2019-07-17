Wendy Williams shares picture of Lymphedema treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams shared a picture of herself receiving treatment for Lymphedema at a city clinic.

According to People, on Tuesday, the 54-year-old show host shared the picture while receiving her daily 45-minute treatment for the chronic condition where is seen lying on the couch in a yellow robe.

The star wore thigh-high compression wraps on her legs and sat beside the large Flexitouch device with tubes used to stimulate the lymphatic system.

"Just Wendy with lymphedema machine. 45min every day," she captioned the picture on Instagram.

According to the Mayo Clinic, as cited by People, Lymphedema is a chronic condition that causes swelling, usually in the arms or legs, when someone's lymphatic system is compromised -- such as when lymph nodes are damaged or removed, which can cause a blockage that creates the swelling.

As of now, there is no cure for the disease and it can only be managed with early diagnosis.

The picture comes just a week after the star, who previously took a lengthy break from work due to health concerns, revealed on 'The Wendy Williams Show', as cited by People, that she had been diagnosed with Lymphedema.

While talking about paparazzi shots that showed her swollen ankles on the show, Williams explained that the reason behind the swelling was due to her new health condition.

"Lymphedema, by the way, I've been diagnosed," she told the audience. "It's not going to kill me, but I do have a machine -- and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all," she added.

Williams reassured her tensed fans that she was doing alright despite the new diagnosis and cracked a joke that the machines have alleviated the swelling which is a huge hit at parties.

"I've got it under control. If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine," she explained. "I sit for 45 minutes a day. It's the best party entertainer ever. Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it." (ANI)

